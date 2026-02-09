HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three cops, two others injured in separate mob attacks in Bihar

Mon, 09 February 2026
23:39
At least three police personnel, including a SHO, and two others were injured when mobs went on a rampage in Patna and Saharsa districts on Monday, officials said.

In Saharsa's Patarghat locality, policemen were attacked by a mob when they went to rescue an auto-driver who had been held captive by locals.

In a statement, the district police said, "Villagers attacked police personnel with sticks and stones when they tried to rescue an auto-driver. Police personnel managed to rescue the auto-driver' however, three personnel, including auto-driver sustained injuries. All of them have been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment."

Their condition is reported to be out of danger, it added.

Villagers had made the auto-driver hostage when his vehicle hit villagers on Saturday causing minor injuries to locals, officials said, adding, "police have registered a case against villagers for attacking them, including a station house officer".

In Patna's Kankarbagh locality, a police team that had gone to remove encroachments when they were attacked by locals, injuring a JCB driver. -- PTI

