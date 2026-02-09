HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stones hurled at Kashi Mahakal Express in Kanpur

Mon, 09 February 2026
17:49
Unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the Kashi Mahakal Express near Bhimsen railway station here, damaging a window of a First AC coach and causing panic among passengers. 

No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 9 pm on Sunday, shortly after the train, travelling from Varanasi to Indore, left Govindpuri station, the Government Railway Police said on Monday. 

Bhimsen station officer Hemant told PTI that the stones struck the First AC coach, shattering a window. 

Preliminary findings suggest the incident was an act of mischief. 

No evidence of any larger conspiracy has been found so far, Hemant said. 

Security has been stepped up in the area. 

A video of the incident later surfaced on social media. 

In the video, broken glass is seen lying on the floor. 

The glass shards were cleared by the railway staff to ensure passenger safety, an official said. 

The Railway Protection Force has registered an FIR against unidentified persons and launched an investigation into the incident. 

Efforts are being made to identify and trace those behind this incident, the official said. -- PTI

