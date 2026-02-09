HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital in Pune after breathing problems

Mon, 09 February 2026
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was taken to a hospital in Pune city from his residence in Baramati on Monday afternoon following complaints related to the throat as well as coughing. 

A close aide said the 85-year-old opposition stalwart was being taken to Ruby Hall Clinic as he is suffering from a throat infection. 

Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant confirmed the development. 

"Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr Grant said.

LIVE! Sharad Pawar rushed to hospital after breathing problems

'You're under BJP pressure': Cong MPs write to Birla

Congress women MPs in the Lok Sabha have accused Speaker Om Birla of bias, alleging he made false allegations against them under pressure from the ruling party to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the House.

UP tobacco baron's son ploughs Lamborghini into crowd

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco trader, injured at least six people in Kanpur after hitting pedestrians and two-wheelers.

Terror accused stabbed to death in Faridabad jail

Terror accused Abdul Rehman was murdered in Neemla Jail in Faridabad following a fight with another inmate, Arun Chaudhary, who allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon. Police are investigating the incident.

Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati

It isn't easy for a girl from Gopal Nagar to chase a dream.But Pinky was extremely determined. A force unto herself, she was going to go places. Literally.Till it abruptly ended one morning on the tarmac at Baramati airport.

