Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 90.74 against US dollar

Mon, 09 February 2026
19:14
The rupee witnessed a volatile trading session and settled for the day on a lower note, down 9 paise at 90.74 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as traders assessed the details of the India-US interim trade framework. 

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed high volatility as the support from positive domestic equities and foreign fund inflows was negated by risk-off sentiments among investors. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.66 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch 90.37, registering a gain of 28 paise over its previous close. 

It, however, erased the gains and touched an intra-day low 90.77. 

At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 90.74 (provisional), down 9 paise from its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee declined 31 paise to settle at 90.65 against the US dollar. -- PTI

