Follow Rediff on:      
Punjab law student kills girl in classroom, shoots self

Mon, 09 February 2026
13:01
Representational image. Pic: Courtesy Victoria/Pixabay.com
A first-year law college student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district allegedly shot dead a fellow student on Monday and later shot himself with the same weapon, the police said.

Prince Raj opened fire on Sandeep Kaur in the classroom, leading to her death. Thereafter, he shot himself too, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh told PTI over the phone.

However, it is yet to be ascertained why Raj killed Kaur, said the police, adding that an investigation is underway.

Both of them were first-year students of the law college located at Usma village in Tarn Taran, said the police.

The class was yet to begin when Raj came to the classroom and shot Kaur in the head with a pistol. Then he shot himself with the same weapon in the classroom, said the police official.

Kaur died on the spot while Raj was taken to the hospital in critical condition, said the police officer. 

