Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra slams Air India over flight delay

21:52





Bindra, who won India's first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, termed Air India's lack of information to the passengers as 'unacceptable'.





'Hate to complain, but this is unacceptable. Waiting on @airindia flight AI 1742 -- no pilots, no announcements, no clarity. Passengers completely in the dark,' Bindra posted on X.





'Delays happen, but communication is basic courtesy. This needs to be better.'Air India responded swiftly to Bindra's complaint, citing flight was delayed due to operational reasons.





