Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra slams Air India over flight delay

Mon, 09 February 2026
21:52
Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra slammed Air India over its lack of clarity amid a flight delay.

Bindra, who won India's first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, termed Air India's lack of information to the passengers as 'unacceptable'.

'Hate to complain, but this is unacceptable. Waiting on @airindia flight AI 1742 -- no pilots, no announcements, no clarity. Passengers completely in the dark,' Bindra posted on X.

'Delays happen, but communication is basic courtesy. This needs to be better.'Air India responded swiftly to Bindra's complaint, citing flight was delayed due to operational reasons. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FIR registered over Naravane's unreleased book leak
No roadblocks in SIR, SC sends clear message to states
No roadblocks in SIR, SC sends clear message to states

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter.

BJP, Shiv Sena ahead in Maharashtra zilla parishad polls
BJP, Shiv Sena ahead in Maharashtra zilla parishad polls

The BJP and Shiv Sena are leading in the early trends of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in Maharashtra. Counting began on Monday morning for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problem; stable
Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problem; stable

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after experiencing cough and breathing difficulties. Doctors are evaluating his condition.

BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B
BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B

The BCCI has introduced a revised central contract system, under which the Grade A+ category has been discontinued.

