Follow Rediff on:      
No SC relief for Sengar in case of death of Unnao rape survivor's father

Mon, 09 February 2026
21:16
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi high court to accord an out-of-turn hearing to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's plea challenging his conviction in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father, and said it be decided within three months. 

While refusing to entertain Sengar's plea challenging a January 19 order of the high court that had refused to suspend his 10-year jail term in the case, the apex court said if the victim's family has filed any appeal against the trial court order, that should also be heard by the high court along with the expelled BJP leader's petition. 

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria issued the order while hearing Sengar's plea challenging the high court's order. During the hearing, the CJI expressed disapproval over the victim's counsel giving statements in the media about the case. 

"We are not sitting in an ivory tower. We know a media trial is going on outside," Justice Kant said, adding he would not tolerate any "parallel trial" outside the court. 

The bench was informed that Sengar's appeal is slated to come up for hearing before the high court on February 11. 

During the hearing, Sengar's counsel, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, said the expelled BJP leader has already served seven years and seven months of the actual sentence in the case. -- PTI

