HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man from Bihar arrested in Kolkata with firearms, ammunition

Mon, 09 February 2026
Share:
21:45
image
The Kolkata police arrested a man from Bihar and seized six firearms and 11 rounds of ammunition from his possession following a tip-off about illegal arms being smuggled into West Bengal, an officer said on Monday.

The arrest was made on Sunday night after police received specific intelligence inputs that firearms and ammunition were being transported from Bihar and Jharkhand to West Bengal.

Based on the information, police activated their source network in Kolkata as well as in Bihar to track the movement of suspected carriers, the officer said.

"After verifying the input through multiple sources, we identified one person from Gaya who was suspected to be carrying illegal arms," the officer said.

The suspect was placed under surveillance with the help of human intelligence and technical support, police said.

According to information, the suspect travelled to Kolkata from Gaya by an overnight bus.

Acting on further inputs about his likely movement within the city, a team from the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) conducted checks on small vehicles, including taxis and auto-rickshaws, on the Rashbehari Connector under the jurisdiction of Kasba police station. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FIR registered over Naravane's unreleased book leak
LIVE! FIR registered over Naravane's unreleased book leak

No roadblocks in SIR, SC sends clear message to states
No roadblocks in SIR, SC sends clear message to states

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said it would issue whatever orders or clarifications are required in the matter.

BJP, Shiv Sena ahead in Maharashtra zilla parishad polls
BJP, Shiv Sena ahead in Maharashtra zilla parishad polls

The BJP and Shiv Sena are leading in the early trends of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls in Maharashtra. Counting began on Monday morning for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis.

Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problem; stable
Sharad Pawar hospitalised after breathing problem; stable

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune after experiencing cough and breathing difficulties. Doctors are evaluating his condition.

BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B
BCCI Central Contracts: Kohli, Rohit demoted to Grade B

The BCCI has introduced a revised central contract system, under which the Grade A+ category has been discontinued.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO