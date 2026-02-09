HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
K'taka deputy CM Shivakumar to meet Cong leaders in Delhi on Feb 10

Mon, 09 February 2026
23:52
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that he would go to New Delhi to meet party leaders on February 10.

"I will be meeting the party leaders who have called me to Delhi. During the visit, I will also meet Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil and legal counsels as well," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Asked if top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called him to Delhi, Shivakumar said, "I can't disclose names of all the people I will be meeting. Why are you so curious? I am not just the Deputy CM but also the Congress state president. I will complete six years as the KPCC President on March 10 and it is my duty to meet party MPs and party leaders."

"I keep meeting my party leaders and share my difficulties, sorrows, joys and aspirations," Shivakumar added.

Asked about his Delhi visit when his department pre-budget meetings are scheduled, the DCM said he will seek Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's permission.

He noted that the Chief Minister is also the Chairman of the Irrigation department.

He said the officials will meet Siddaramaiah on Mekedatu balancing reservoir that has been proposed on the Cauvery river at the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu border. -- PTI

