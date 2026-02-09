HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kharge not allowed to speak, Oppn walks out of RS

Mon, 09 February 2026
Share:
13:50
image
Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday staged a walkout from the House while raising the issue of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge not being allowed to speak.

Congress member Kharge rose during Question Hour to say that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak on the Motion of Thanks.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, however, did not allow him to raise the issue relating to the Lok Sabha and said 'nothing that he says will go on record'. 

Earlier, Kharge raised the issue of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal making a statement last week on the India-US trade deal, outside the House when Parliament was in session.

As the Chairman did not allow Kharge to speak, members of the entire Opposition were on their feet, raising their protest.

As the Chairman proceeded with the Question Hour, Opposition members continued with their protest and later staged a walkout from the House.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab student kills girl in classroom, shoots self
LIVE! Punjab student kills girl in classroom, shoots self

Opposition to move no trust motion against Speaker
Opposition to move no trust motion against Speaker

The Congress party has accused the government of stifling opposition voices in the Lok Sabha, alleging that opposition leaders are not being allowed to express their views while the government side faces no such restrictions.

Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati
Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati

It isn't easy for a girl from Gopal Nagar to chase a dream.But Pinky was extremely determined. A force unto herself, she was going to go places. Literally.Till it abruptly ended one morning on the tarmac at Baramati airport.

Tension rises in Manipur after several houses set ablaze
Tension rises in Manipur after several houses set ablaze

Armed militants allegedly torched several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district, as tensions simmered in the area after a Tangkhul Naga community member was "assaulted" by a group of people. Two tribal groups engaged in intense stone...

'Army Has Free Hand To Deal With China'
'Army Has Free Hand To Deal With China'

'After the Galwan clash, the rules of engagement changed with the army commanders allowed to use any means at their disposal as they deem fit for tactical operations.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO