Kerala: Man arrested for assaulting TTE, police official on train

Mon, 09 February 2026
20:12
The police on Monday said that a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a TTE and a police official after he was caught travelling without a ticket on a train in Kochi.

The arrested person was identified as Shahil, a native of Mattancherry, who was travelling on the Maveli Express (Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru). 

According to the police, when the train reached near Cherthala station at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, Shahil was found travelling in the S9 coach in an inebriated condition.

As per the FIR, when the TTE asked him to produce a ticket, the accused allegedly misbehaved with and assaulted him. Subsequently, a Railway Police official on board the train was informed and reached the S9 coach, the FIR said.

However, Shahil "verbally abused" the police official, assaulted and pushed him, causing injuries to his forearm and elbow.

The accused also allegedly damaged the shoulder light carried by the officer, the police said.

Soon after, additional officials reached the spot and overpowered Shahil. 

He was later taken to the Railway Police station once the train arrived at Ernakulam Junction.

After interrogation, a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Kerala Police Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Railway Act, an official said. -- PTI

