J-K: Northern Railway extends Budgam-Banihal special train to Katra from Feb 11

23:58

The service of special train numbers 04688 and 04687, earlier operating between Budgam and Banihal, has been extended up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, public relations inspector, Jammu Division, Raghvender Singh said in a statement.





He said the extension has been undertaken with the objective of making travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers and strengthening rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.





On February 3, the chief minister while welcoming rail connectivity between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir had said the frequency of the trains and the number of coaches needed to be increased.





The special train number 04688 will continue to operate between Budgam and Banihal as per the existing schedule, with no change in timings or stoppages.





From Banihal, the train will depart at 10:10 am and arrive at Katra station at 1 pm on February 11, halting at Khari, Sumber, Sangaldan, Sawalkot, Dugga, Bakkal and Reasi stations en route. -- PTI

