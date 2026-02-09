HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian-Canadian shot dead in shopping centre's parking lot in Toronto

Mon, 09 February 2026
20:00
File image/Blair Gable/Reuters
A 37-year-old Indian-Canadian died after being shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada, the police said. 

In a statement on Sunday, the Toronto Police Service identified the victim as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar of Brampton. 

On Saturday, at approximately 3:31 p.m., the police responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre located at Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, the statement said. 

It said police officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect, or suspects, fled the scene in a vehicle, the police said. 

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, they said. 

Nandakumar, originally from Karnataka, was an IT professional. 

The shooting marks Toronto's third homicide of the year. 

Images taken from the scene show a white SUV with bullet holes in the windshield and a shattered window on the driver's side, according to CTV News. -- PTI

