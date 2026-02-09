HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison

Mon, 09 February 2026
09:18
'Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy former Hong Kong media tycoon and a fierce critic of Beijing, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in one of the most prominent cases prosecuted under a China-imposed national security law that has virtually silenced the city's dissent,' according to Associated Press.

'Three government-vetted judges spared the 78-year-old Lai the maximum penalty of life imprisonment on charges of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. He was convicted in December. Given his age, the prison term still could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life,' AP noted.

'Lai's sentencing could heighten Beijing's diplomatic tensions with foreign governments. His conviction has drawn criticism from the US and the UK,' AP pointed out.

United States President Donald Trump said he felt 'so badly' after the verdict and noted he spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Lai and 'asked to consider his release.'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government also has called for the release of Lai, who is a British citizen, AP reported.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Buyers to decide on Russian oil import: Goyal

India, France eye mega deal for missiles used against Pak

The SCALP missiles were launched by the Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to take out the terrorist headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur districts of Pakistan.

UP bizman's son rams Lamborghini into crowd, 6 injured

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco trader, injured at least six people in Kanpur after hitting pedestrians and two-wheelers.

Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati

It isn't easy for a girl from Gopal Nagar to chase a dream.But Pinky was extremely determined. A force unto herself, she was going to go places. Literally.Till it abruptly ended one morning on the tarmac at Baramati airport.

Delhi biker death: Labourer held for not reporting fall

Delhi Police have arrested a labourer for allegedly failing to report a biker's fall into a pit in Janakpuri, which led to the biker's death. The subcontractor involved was also arrested.

