Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison

'Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy former Hong Kong media tycoon and a fierce critic of Beijing, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in one of the most prominent cases prosecuted under a China-imposed national security law that has virtually silenced the city's dissent,' according to Associated Press.



'Three government-vetted judges spared the 78-year-old Lai the maximum penalty of life imprisonment on charges of conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to publish seditious articles. He was convicted in December. Given his age, the prison term still could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life,' AP noted.



'Lai's sentencing could heighten Beijing's diplomatic tensions with foreign governments. His conviction has drawn criticism from the US and the UK,' AP pointed out.



United States President Donald Trump said he felt 'so badly' after the verdict and noted he spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Lai and 'asked to consider his release.'



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government also has called for the release of Lai, who is a British citizen, AP reported.