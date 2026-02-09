HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
FIR registered over Naravane's unreleased book leak

Mon, 09 February 2026
21:00
The Delhi police registered an FIR over the circulation of an unpublished book of former Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane on social media, an official statement said Monday. 

"The Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information circulating on social media platforms and online news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of a book titled Four Stars of Destiny is being circulated without mandatory clearance from competent authorities," the statement said. 

According to the police statement, it was also reported that the necessary clearance for publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities. 

"Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd is available on certain websites and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase," it read. 

The police said a case has been registered with the Special Cell in order to carry out a thorough investigation into this purported leak or breach of a yet-to-be-approved publication and an investigation is being taken up. -- PTI

