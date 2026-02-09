HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Don't let tech enslave you, Modi tells students

Mon, 09 February 2026
Share:
12:38
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said students should not let technology enslave them, but use it to increase their potential.

In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.

"It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you," Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.

The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, but use them to hone their skills and improve potential.

The prime minister also urged students to practice previous papers and have a good sleep to perform better in examinations.

"You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night's sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day," Modi said.

The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on exercise to remain healthy.

"If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life," Modi said.

On leadership, the prime minister said a key quality was the ability to communicate better.

"Leadership does not only mean contesting elections. A key leadership quality is the ability to clearly communicate your thoughts to at least ten people," the prime minister said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Punjab student kills girl in classroom, shoots self
LIVE! Punjab student kills girl in classroom, shoots self

Opposition to move no trust motion against Speaker
Opposition to move no trust motion against Speaker

The Congress party has accused the government of stifling opposition voices in the Lok Sabha, alleging that opposition leaders are not being allowed to express their views while the government side faces no such restrictions.

Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati
Their Dreams Died With Pinky On The Tarmac At Baramati

It isn't easy for a girl from Gopal Nagar to chase a dream.But Pinky was extremely determined. A force unto herself, she was going to go places. Literally.Till it abruptly ended one morning on the tarmac at Baramati airport.

Tension rises in Manipur after several houses set ablaze
Tension rises in Manipur after several houses set ablaze

Armed militants allegedly torched several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district, as tensions simmered in the area after a Tangkhul Naga community member was "assaulted" by a group of people. Two tribal groups engaged in intense stone...

'Army Has Free Hand To Deal With China'
'Army Has Free Hand To Deal With China'

'After the Galwan clash, the rules of engagement changed with the army commanders allowed to use any means at their disposal as they deem fit for tactical operations.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO