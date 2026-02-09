Don't let tech enslave you, Modi tells students

12:38





In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.





"It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you," Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.





The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, but use them to hone their skills and improve potential.





The prime minister also urged students to practice previous papers and have a good sleep to perform better in examinations.





"You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night's sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day," Modi said.





The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on exercise to remain healthy.





"If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life," Modi said.





On leadership, the prime minister said a key quality was the ability to communicate better.





"Leadership does not only mean contesting elections. A key leadership quality is the ability to clearly communicate your thoughts to at least ten people," the prime minister said.

