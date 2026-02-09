HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi's AQI worsens, slips into 'poor' category

Mon, 09 February 2026
Representational image
Delhi's air quality worsened on Monday, slipping back into the 'poor' category after a day's respite in the 'moderate' category. 

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 216, deteriorating from Sunday's AQI of 189. 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app, at around 9 am, air quality at 25 monitoring stations was recorded in the poor category, while 12 stations reported moderate air quality. 

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. 

On the weather front, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius, around one notch above the normal. 

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and haze likely during the day. 

Station-wise data showed that the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius in Palam, which was normal, 9.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, one notch above normal, 10.8 degrees Celsius at Ridge, one notch below normal, and 8.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, two notches below normal.

