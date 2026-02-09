HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi pit death: Non-bailable warrants against 2 contractors

Mon, 09 February 2026
The Delhi police issued non-bailable warrants against two contractors in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker after falling into an uncovered DJB pit in the Janakpuri area, an officer said on Monday.

The police have also extended judicial custody of a third accused, and sent to judicial custody a labourer, who has been accused of failing to report the fall to authorities in time.

The warrants have been issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, who are brothers, the officer said.

The police remand of Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a subcontractor, was extended by one day, the officer said.

Yogesh, a labourer who was allegedly present at the spot when the biker fell into the pit, was remanded to judicial custody by the court.

Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee, fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer work in Janakpuri in the early hours of Friday.

The police had earlier said that Yogesh, despite becoming aware of the incident after being alerted by a security guard, did not inform authorities and instead called Prajapati. 

He also allegedly misled the victim's family when they came searching for him during the night. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi pit death: Non-bailable warrants against 2 contractors

Rahul row rattles Oppn unity; SP, TMC back Budget debate
Rahul row rattles Oppn unity; SP, TMC back Budget debate

Cracks appeared in the opposition ranks as some parties showed willingness to participate in the budget debate, while the government insisted on equal speaking opportunities for all members amidst ongoing disruptions.

Oppn may move against Birla; numbers short, says Rijiju
Oppn may move against Birla; numbers short, says Rijiju

The Congress party has accused the government of stifling opposition voices in the Lok Sabha, alleging that opposition leaders are not being allowed to express their views while the government side faces no such restrictions.

TN cop shifted after abusing, slapping migrant worker
TN cop shifted after abusing, slapping migrant worker

A policeman in Erode, Tamil Nadu, has been transferred to the Armed Reserve after a video surfaced showing him verbally abusing and allegedly slapping a migrant worker at a roadside eatery. The incident, captured on CCTV, sparked outrage...

UP tobacco baron's son ploughs Lamborghini into crowd
UP tobacco baron's son ploughs Lamborghini into crowd

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco trader, injured at least six people in Kanpur after hitting pedestrians and two-wheelers.

