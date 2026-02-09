Delhi pit death: Non-bailable warrants against 2 contractors

22:48





The police have also extended judicial custody of a third accused, and sent to judicial custody a labourer, who has been accused of failing to report the fall to authorities in time.





The warrants have been issued against contractors Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, who are brothers, the officer said.





The police remand of Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a subcontractor, was extended by one day, the officer said.





Yogesh, a labourer who was allegedly present at the spot when the biker fell into the pit, was remanded to judicial custody by the court.





Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee, fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer work in Janakpuri in the early hours of Friday.





The police had earlier said that Yogesh, despite becoming aware of the incident after being alerted by a security guard, did not inform authorities and instead called Prajapati.





He also allegedly misled the victim's family when they came searching for him during the night. -- PTI

The Delhi police issued non-bailable warrants against two contractors in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker after falling into an uncovered DJB pit in the Janakpuri area, an officer said on Monday.