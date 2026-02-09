HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Deaths of 2 children at Kolkata hospital trigger protests

Mon, 09 February 2026
The deaths of two children at the state-run Dr BC Roy PG Institute of Paediatric Sciences in Kolkata triggered protests by their families, who alleged medical negligence. 

A one-and-a-half-year-old baby from New Town was taken to the hospital on Saturday with fever, but was advised oral rehydration solution (ORS) and sent home, the father said.

"We were told to bring the baby back if the condition worsened. Even after the condition deteriorated, the child was sent back twice," he said.

"When we brought the baby again on Sunday afternoon, admission was refused, and the baby died while waiting on the hospital premises. We kept pleading for treatment, but no one listened," he added.

Relatives of the deceased children staged demonstrations on the hospital premises on Sunday, accusing doctors of failing to provide timely treatment.

A scuffle also happened between the protesters and the police, but no complaint was lodged till Sunday night, an official said.

A seven-year-old child from the Rajarhat area, admitted to the hospital with fever, cold, and diarrhoea, also died on Sunday afternoon.

The family alleged that while saline was administered, the child was not regularly monitored by doctors. -- PTI

