BSE Sensex top gainers today

Mon, 09 February 2026
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for the second straight session on Monday, driven by robust buying across all segments after India and the US reached a trade deal, putting an end to tariff uncertainties. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 84,065.75. 

During the day, the benchmark surged 734.28 points, or 0.87 percent, to hit an intraday high of 84,314.68. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 173.60 points, or 0.68 percent, to settle at 25,867.30. 

During the session, the index climbed 228.55 points, or 0.88 percent, to hit a high of 25,922.25. 

Among the 30-share constituents, State Bank of India, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndiGo, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Asian Paints were the gainers.

