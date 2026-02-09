HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya detained

Mon, 09 February 2026
10:48
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya was on Monday detained for staging a demonstration at Jayanagar Metro station demanding affordable public transport in Bengaluru, police said.

Surya, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president, staged protest at the Metro Station against the Metro fare hike, which has been increased from Re 1 to Rs 5 depending on the distance.

The hike has now been put on hold.

According to Surya, it happened after the Centre's intervention.

The MP staged demonstration with an empty trunk to convey that the state government's promises are empty trunk.

The protest was also in response to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement that Surya is an empty trunk who is more active on social media and not on the ground.

Speaking to PTI after being detained, Surya said, "Just because we are asking for affordable public transport and accountability, the government is forcing arrest and detention. It's shameful."

He said that instead of providing roads, infrastructure and better amenities, the state government is 'arresting' him.

Speaking to reporters, he also said, "Metro fare hike has been put on hold for the second time due to pressure from the Union government. The state government should release a white paper on the economic situation." -- PTI

