Bihar: 4 girls die by suicide after being scolded by parents

Mon, 09 February 2026
19:36
Four girls allegedly died by suicide together after their parents scolded them for mingling with boys at a place in Bihar's Aurangabad district, a senior police officer said on Monday. 

Five girls, aged between 10 and 14 years, had reportedly consumed some poisonous substance on January 29 in a Dalit settlement in Haspura police station area, and only one of them survived. 

They were cremated on the same day without a postmortem examination, and the police have begun an investigation after the local media reported it. 

Aurangabad superintendent of police Ambrish Rahul said, "According to the statement of the surviving girl, they had decided to consume a poisonous substance after being scolded by their family members for mingling with a group of boys." 

Rahul said that they consumed the poison together in a field. 

While the four girls died, the fifth one returned home and informed her family members about the incident. 

The girl had been hospitalised and is now out of danger. 

Talking to PTI, Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das said, "The investigation is still going on. Right now, we just have the statement of the surviving girl." 

The police have not been able to ascertain the involvement of any other person in the case, he added. -- PTI

