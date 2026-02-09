Bengaluru realtor's death: SIT examines 9-page note

17:21

Confident Group chairman CJ Roy/Image courtesy Confident Group website





"We are currently examining several papers and documents obtained from Roy's family members and associates, including nine pages of notes suspected to have been written by him in red ink," a senior police officer said.





The notes mention multiple issues on various occasions, which are under examination.





Further details cannot be disclosed at this stage, he added.





The case is presently registered as an unnatural death report, while the angle of abetment to suicide has not yet been taken up.





"As the investigation progresses, further action will be taken based on the outcome," the officer said.





Statements of persons connected to Roy are being recorded as part of the probe, though details cannot be disclosed at this point, he added. -- PTI

