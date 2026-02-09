HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam CM seeks Gaurav Gogoi's explanation over 'Rawalpindi' visit

Mon, 09 February 2026
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded a 'transparant explanation' from Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi over his 'visit to Rawalpindi district of Pakistan', asserting that his visa 'explicitly permitted travel only to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad'.

Sarma, in a post on X, said that under Pakistan's immigration rules, travel beyond visa-designated cities is not permitted without specific authorisation. 

His comments came amid a press conference of the Congress MP, where he said he had visited Takshashila in Pakistan with his wife, having due permission.

Sarma and Gogoi have been engaged in a verbal duel, with Sarma alleging that the Congress leader and his family have Pakistani links.

Gogoi told reporters that his wife had visited Pakistan for work-related purpose in 2013, and he had accompanied her on a 10-day trip to the neighbouring country in December that year.

While the press meet was underway, Sarma asserted that Gogoi made a disclosure that he was not previously aware of.

"Takshashila (Taxila) is not located in Islamabad, but in Rawalpindi District, Punjab. This single fact raises a serious and unavoidable question. If his Pakistan visa explicitly permitted travel only to Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, how did he visit Takshashila, which lies outside the Islamabad Capital Territory and squarely within Rawalpindi District?" he said.

"So the question is simple, factual, and legitimate: Who facilitated his movement to Takshashila despite the apparent absence of visa clearance for Rawalpindi District?" Sarma said.

He further said that this question gains significance given that Pakistan Army's General Headquarters is also located in Rawalpindi.

"These facts warrant a clear and transparent explanation," Sarma said.  -- PTI

