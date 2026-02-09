HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Adnan Sami's dad was with PAF: Congress objects to Bhagwat meeting him

Mon, 09 February 2026
11:54
Pic courtesy: @AdnanSamiLive/X
Pic courtesy: @AdnanSamiLive/X
Maharashtra Congress on Monday criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its chief Mohan Bhagwat having a meal with singer-composer Adnan Sami, alleging that it amounted to being "anti-national". 

In a post on X, the Opposition party said that Adnan Sami's father had served as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and was involved in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, including the attack on the Pathankot air base. 

The singer was among the celebrities who attended a two-day event in Mumbai over the weekend to mark the RSS centenary. 

"Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force who destroyed the Pathankot air base during the 1965 war. Today, Mohan Bhagwat is enjoying a meal with him. RSS = anti-national," the Congress said in a post on X. 

On Sunday, Sami shared photographs on his X handle showing him with Bhagwat and praised the RSS chief. 

"Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul," the Padma Shri recipient wrote in his post.

