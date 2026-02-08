HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Swing collapse: Hero cop cremated with state honours

Sun, 08 February 2026
Share:
19:13
image
The 58-year-old Haryana police inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died trying to save people at the Surajkund fairgrounds after a giant swing snapped mid-air and collapsed, was cremated with state honours in his native Dengar village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

His last rites were performed with full rituals on the banks of the Yamuna River, where his son Gaurav lit the funeral pyre, said an official, adding that hundreds of people gathered for the funeral.

Paying tribute to the bravery of Prasad, Palwal SP Varun Singla said that every Indian is proud of his dedication and courage.

The SP also consoled the family members of the late inspector.

On Saturday, about 19 people were riding the swing when it tilted around 6 pm before crashing onto the ground, leaving 11 injured.

Prasad, who joined the Haryana Armed Police in 1989 and was to retire in March after completing 36 years in the force, showed great bravery in trying to save those trapped in the swing but received severe injuries in the process, leading to his death, a senior officer said.

Prasad's nephew, Prashant, who was also at the venue at the time, said the accident happened right before his eyes, and he had ridden the swing just before the accident.

"When the swing broke, Jagdish uncle was the first to engage in rescue operations. He began pulling out those trapped beneath the swing. He had already rescued some people and was still trying when the broken swing tilted too far towards him, trapping his neck. He suffered serious injuries. After this, he was taken to the hospital but could not be saved," said Prashant. 

Prasad's son, Gaurav, said the family last met him before the fair started.

"He had promised to meet again only after the fair was over, but that meeting proved to be the last. One of my sisters had to get married in November, but all shattered now," said Gaurav.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India needs to get rid of communist ideology: Shah
LIVE! India needs to get rid of communist ideology: Shah

Gogoi underwent 'some kind of training in Pak': Sarma
Gogoi underwent 'some kind of training in Pak': Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having a 'deeper connection' with a Pakistani national and violating FCRA rules, prompting calls for a national probe.

Infiltration, conversions skew population: Bhagwat
Infiltration, conversions skew population: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed concerns about population imbalance, citing religious conversion, infiltration, and low birth rates as key factors. He advocated for 'ghar wapasi' and vigilance against infiltrators, while also...

T20 WC Updates: Nissanka, Mendis steady Sri Lanka
T20 WC Updates: Nissanka, Mendis steady Sri Lanka

ICC Mediator in Lahore to Defuse India Match Standoff
ICC Mediator in Lahore to Defuse India Match Standoff

ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja has travelled to Lahore to mediate talks with the PCB amid Pakistan's proposed boycott of the India T20 World Cup match.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO