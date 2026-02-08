HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No double standards on terrorism: Modi in Malaysia

Sun, 08 February 2026
10:29
PM Modi with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim
India and Malaysia on Sunday unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Following the meeting, Modi said India and Malaysia share a "special relationship" and both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.

The prime minister also reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said: "Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise."

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport.

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.

"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," Modi said.

"Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together," he said.

Modi said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.

We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive, he said.
"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said.

The prime minister also touched upon India's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

"The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," he said. -- PTI

Four Indian students were among those injured in a stabbing attack at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the Indian Embassy is providing assistance.

The International Cricket Council has sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India.

Several farmer organisations in India are protesting the proposed India-US trade deal, expressing concerns about its impact on the agriculture sector and demanding the resignation of the Commerce Minister.

