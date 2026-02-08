Modi leaves for India after 2-day visit to Malaysia

16:41

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for home after concluding a two-day visit to Malaysia during which he held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, focusing on boosting defence and security ties.





'A memorable visit concludes! After a successful visit to Malaysia, marked by special warmth and hospitality and anchored in our close cultural bonds, PM @narendramodi has departed for India. The visit produced significant outcomes that will add substantial strength to India-Malaysia ties,' Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.





Several important bilateral documents, including on security cooperation, United Nations peacekeeping, semiconductors, health and medicine, disaster management, combating corruption, audio-visual co-production, vocational education and social security for Indian workers, were exchanged during the visit.





Following his meeting with the Malaysian PM Ibrahim, Modi said India and Malaysia share a 'special relationship', and both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.





Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, defence, AI, digital technologies and semiconductors. Earlier in the day, Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.





The prime minister also met Indian National Army (Azad Hind Fauj) veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur and conveyed the gratitude of all Indians for INA's extraordinary courage, legacy, and sacrifice.





He also met with Malaysia's Indian-origin Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senators in Kuala Lumpur and appreciated their active role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries.





On Saturday, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event where he hailed the community for serving as a living bridge between India and Malaysia. He also announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation and the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship to enable students to study in India.





Modi said India is seen as a 'trusted partner for growth' and it was reflected in the recent trade deals it has agreed with various countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.





Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport, signalling a new momentum in the bilateral relations. -- PTI