Manipur MLA injured in ethnic violence flown to Delhi

Sun, 08 February 2026
20:00
The condition of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vungzagin Valte, who has been undergoing treatment after being injured in an attack during the ethnic violence in Manipur in 2023, deteriorated and was airlifted to Delhi from Imphal on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, and met the Thanlon MLA and wished him speedy recovery.

Valte, who was assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, was recuperating at his native place, Lamka, after undergoing treatment in Delhi for two years.

However, he complained of breathlessness on Saturday evening and was rushed to the district hospital and admitted to the ICU, where doctors said he had developed pulmonary edema.

The MLA was brought to Imphal from Churachandpur in an ambulance and airlifted to Delhi on a chartered ambulance flight for medical treatment.

The CM, in a social media post, said, "Extended my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Hon'ble MLA of Thanlon AC, Shri Vungzagin Valte, while seeing him off at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport this evening."

MLAs Premchandra and T Robindro were also present on the occasion.

"We sincerely pray for Shri Valte's early recovery and his return to active public service in the service of the people. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time," Khemchand added.

More than 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 3, 2023. -- PTI

