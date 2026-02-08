HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malaysian PM Ibrahim is a 'big fan' of MGR: Modi

Sun, 08 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim is a 'big fan' of MGR, just like 'several of us in India', as a song from the Tamil actor's movie Naalai Namathe was presented during a lunch hosted for the Indian leader.

Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was a popular Indian actor, director and producer who founded Tamil Nadu's All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and went on to become Tamil Nadu's chief minister.

He died in 1987. 

Naalai Namadhe is one of the actor's several blockbusters, released in 1975.  

'At the lunch hosted by my friend, PM Anwar Ibrahim, one of the songs sung was Naalai Namathe, from a movie starring the great MGR!,' PM Modi posted on X. 

Modi added that 'PM Anwar Ibrahim, like several of us in India, is a big fan of MGR!' Malaysia has the second-largest Indian-origin community, mostly Tamils, in the world.

Earlier, Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, while addressing a community programme in Kuala Lumpur, said that 'members of the Tamil diaspora in Malaysia are serving society in various fields and noted that the Tamil diaspora has been present in Malaysia for many centuries'.

He said that, inspired by this history, India had established the Thiruvalluvar Chair at the University of Malaya and would now set up a Thiruvalluvar centre to further strengthen shared heritage.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's Russian oil buy to dwindle, but imports to continue
LIVE! India's Russian oil buy to dwindle, but imports to continue

ICC Challenges Pakistan's 'Force Majeure' Excuse For India Match
ICC Challenges Pakistan's 'Force Majeure' Excuse For India Match

The International Cricket Council has sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India.

Father, son among 3 killed as speeding Audi rams their bike
Father, son among 3 killed as speeding Audi rams their bike

A tragic road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of three people, including a father and son, when a speeding car struck their motorcycle as they were distributing wedding invitations.

'Feels like Pak': US Congman's 'Islamisation' remark sparks row
'Feels like Pak': US Congman's 'Islamisation' remark sparks row

An American lawmaker has voiced concern over the 'Islamisation' of areas in certain constituencies in the US state of Texas, saying visiting local malls there 'feels like you're in Pakistan, not Dallas.'

4 Indians stabbed in Russia, attacker linked to neo-Nazi group
4 Indians stabbed in Russia, attacker linked to neo-Nazi group

Four Indian students were among those injured in a stabbing attack at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the Indian Embassy is providing assistance.

