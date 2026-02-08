Maharashtra Zilla Parishad polls: Video shows minor boy 'casting vote'

10:33

A viral video has shown a 14-year-old boy, accompanied by his candidate father, allegedly casting a vote in the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to him inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, and pressing the EVM button during the polls held on Saturday.

Later, Mohite Patil said the boy only wanted to see how voting is done.

"My son wanted to see how a vote is cast and that is why I took him inside. The polling officials raised objections, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I cast my vote. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he said. -- PTI