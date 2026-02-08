HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India needs to get rid of communist ideology: Shah

Sun, 08 February 2026
19:28
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the country needs to get rid of the 'destructive' communist ideology at the earliest and appealed to Naxalites to lay down their arms, assuring them a red carpet from the government.

Addressing a conclave, titled 'Chhattsiagrh@25Shifting The Lens of Organiser Weekly in Nava Raipur, Shah said the Maoist problem cannot be linked to the lack of development or considered merely as a law-and-order issue.

"Left-Wing Extremism is an ideology-driven challenge," he added.

Shah said the people of India should understand the truth of this ideology. 

"Wherever communists remained in power, they could not bring development. Communist ideology is an ideology indicative of destruction, and the country is required to get rid of it immediately," he added.

Shah said the communist ideology is no longer present in democratic politics. 

"It does not exist in Tripura and Bengal. In Kerala, it is surviving to an extent; however, people have started the change from Thiruvananthapuram," he added.

Shah appealed to Maoists to lay down their arms, saying the government doesn't want to fire a single bullet and will welcome those who surrender 'with a red carpet'.  -- PTI

