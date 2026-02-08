HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gogoi underwent 'training in Pakistan': Himanta

Sun, 08 February 2026
Share:
13:33
image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan clandestinely in 2013 without informing the authorities, and it is suspected that he had undergone 'some kind of training there'.

At a press conference in Guwahati ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Sarma also charged the Congress leader's British wife Elezabeth with collecting information about India while working at a firm in this country, and send those to Pakistan.

She had also been to Pakistan nine times while working in two Indian organisations, the Assam CM alleged.

The Assam government had constituted an SIT to inquire into the alleged anti-India conspiracy of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, in connivance with Gogoi, also the state Congress chief, and his wife.

The SIT submitted its report to Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, on September 10, the date initially set by the chief minister for providing evidence to support his accusations against Gogoi.

"We believe a deeper connection among Gaurav, his wife, and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. We recommend a probe by a central agency," said Sarma.

A Pakistani firm gave Elizabeth a job, then transferred her to India; though her salary was paid by Sheikh, he claimed.

Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, who also heads the state Congress, over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. 

The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided to refer the case of Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links to the Ministry of Home Affairs.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ready to step down if Sangh asks me: Bhagwat
LIVE! Ready to step down if Sangh asks me: Bhagwat

Gogoi underwent 'some kind of training in Pak': Sarma
Gogoi underwent 'some kind of training in Pak': Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having a 'deeper connection' with a Pakistani national and violating FCRA rules, prompting calls for a national probe.

Swing collapses at fair in Faridabad, cop killed
Swing collapses at fair in Faridabad, cop killed

The tragedy struck the Surajkund International Crafts Mela on Saturday evening, when about 19 people were riding the swing before it suddenly tilted and then crashed onto the ground.

ICC Challenges Pakistan's 'Force Majeure' Excuse For India Match
ICC Challenges Pakistan's 'Force Majeure' Excuse For India Match

The International Cricket Council has sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India.

T20 WC Updates: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 5 wkts
T20 WC Updates: New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 5 wkts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO