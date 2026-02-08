HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Father, son died after speeding Audi rams their bike in MP

Sun, 08 February 2026
Share:
09:13
Representative image
Representative image
Three people, including a father and son, were killed on the spot on Saturday evening after a speeding Audi car hit their motorcycle on a highway in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.
 
The incident took place near Kosta village under Raipur Karchuliyan police station limits, about 8 km from Rewa city. The victims were riding on a single motorcycle to distribute wedding invitation cards, police said.
 
The deceased included Bhagwat Vishwakarma and his younger son Rahul. Bhagwat's elder son's wedding was scheduled for February 24, Raipur Karchuliyan police station house officer Vijay Singh told reporters.
 
The car, coming from the Raipur Karchuliyan side at high speed, rammed into their motorcycle, the official said.
 
Another relative who was riding with them was also killed in the accident. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely mangled, Singh added.
  
The car driver has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, Singh said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 Indians among many injured in stabbing attack in Russia
LIVE! 4 Indians among many injured in stabbing attack in Russia

T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA
T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with a vital half-century as defending champions India registered a scratchy 29-run win against the United States of America despite a stunning top-order collapse.

Captain Courageous! How Surya Took Game Away From USA
Captain Courageous! How Surya Took Game Away From USA

While wickets fell in a steady procession at the other end, captain Suryakumar Yadav took it upon himself to anchor and attack and almost single-handedly hauled his side to a competitive total on a sluggish pitch.

Farmers slam India-US trade deal, call strike on Feb 12
Farmers slam India-US trade deal, call strike on Feb 12

Several farmer organisations in India are protesting the proposed India-US trade deal, expressing concerns about its impact on the agriculture sector and demanding the resignation of the Commerce Minister.

PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after SL request
PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after SL request

The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to consult its government regarding Sri Lanka's request to reconsider the boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, a decision that could impact the tournament's finances and image.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO