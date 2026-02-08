HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi's Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station renamed Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar

Sun, 08 February 2026
09:10
The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station in east Delhi has been renamed Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, following a long-standing demand from locals and the community, an official said on Saturday. 

The official said the necessary procedures for the renaming have been completed, and the revised name has come into effect. 

A government officer said that the decision was taken by the State Names Authority of Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The 29-member committee decides proposals to name and rename streets, parks, colonies, roundabouts and other civic infrastructures in the city. 

Local BJP MLA from Trilokpuri Ravi Kant thanked the chief minister for renaming the Metro station after the Ram temple. "It was a long-standing demand of the locals, and I was pursuing it with our government for the past six months," he said. 

He noted that a Ram temple was located close to the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro station, and locals had been demanding for years now to rename it.  
The MLA said he also wrote a letter to the government after representatives of the Sanatan Dharma Sabha from the area met him regarding the temple's renaming. -- PTI 

