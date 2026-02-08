HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Couple injured as teen driver rams car into scooter

Sun, 08 February 2026
20:54
A couple was critically injured after a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy rammed into their scooter in the eastern suburbs in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the minor boy and his father in connection with the accident that occurred in the Vidyavihar area on February 5, an official said.

The couple, Dhurmil Patel and his wife Minal, were travelling on their scooter when a speeding car allegedly driven by a minor rammed into them, he said.

The couple was thrown off the vehicle, sustained severe injuries and remains in a critical condition, the official said.

The CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the speed of the car and the circumstances leading to the accident, he said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far.  -- PTI

