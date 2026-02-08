AIMIM expels corporator for backing BJP in Amravati mayor poll

15:45

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has expelled corporator Meera Kamble after she backed the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the mayor election in the Amravati civic body in Maharashtra.





Talking to PTI, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said that the party, which had won 12 seats in the Amravati Municipal Corporation polls, decided to remain neutral during the mayor and deputy mayor elections held on Friday.





Kamble, however, raised her hand and supported BJP mayor candidate Shreechand Tejwani, ignoring the party's stand, he said.





In light of the incident, the AIMIM has expelled Kamble from the party and has initiated the process to disqualify her, Jaleel said.





A show cause notice has also been issued to party officials and leaders in Amravati, he added.





BJP's Shreechand Tejwani and Sachin Onkarrao Bhende of Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party were elected the mayor and deputy mayor of the 87-member Amravati Municipal Corporation.





Mahayuti allies, the BJP has 25 corporators, while YSP has 15 members in the civic body. -- PTI