HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 Indians among many injured in stabbing attack in Russia

Sun, 08 February 2026
Share:
08:37
image
Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian mission here said.
 
According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic.  

He attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them, the Interior Ministry said.
 
"The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself," Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.
 
Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the Indian Embassy here said, "Several persons including four Indian students have been injured."
 
The Embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are en route to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students. 
 
In a release, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition, it added.
 
The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has also been admitted to a local children's hospital in serious condition, the Baza telegram channel said.
 
Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.
 
The Baza channel claimed that the attacker belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit.
 
"He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust," it said and shared the photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.
 
According to eyewitnesses, "there was blood all around," Ren TV said, showing footage of wounded being taken to hospital by ambulance vans. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 Indians among many injured in stabbing attack in Russia
LIVE! 4 Indians among many injured in stabbing attack in Russia

T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA
T20 WC: Suryakumar to the rescue as India battle past USA

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with a vital half-century as defending champions India registered a scratchy 29-run win against the United States of America despite a stunning top-order collapse.

Captain Courageous! How Surya Took Game Away From USA
Captain Courageous! How Surya Took Game Away From USA

While wickets fell in a steady procession at the other end, captain Suryakumar Yadav took it upon himself to anchor and attack and almost single-handedly hauled his side to a competitive total on a sluggish pitch.

Farmers slam India-US trade deal, call strike on Feb 12
Farmers slam India-US trade deal, call strike on Feb 12

Several farmer organisations in India are protesting the proposed India-US trade deal, expressing concerns about its impact on the agriculture sector and demanding the resignation of the Commerce Minister.

PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after SL request
PCB mulls over playing India at T20 WC after SL request

The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to consult its government regarding Sri Lanka's request to reconsider the boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, a decision that could impact the tournament's finances and image.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO