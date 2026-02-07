HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will aim to deepen defence, economic ties: Modi on Malaysia visit

Sat, 07 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is looking at boosting defence and security ties and enhancing economic and innovation partnership with Malaysia.

Modi said this before embarking on a two-day trip to the Southeast Asian country.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years," Modi said in a departure statement.
"I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.
"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he added. -- PTI

