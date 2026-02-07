HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US map shows PoK, Aksai Chin as part of India

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
11:44
The India map shared by the United States Trade Representative./Courtesy X
The India map shared by the United States Trade Representative./Courtesy X
The Trump administration shared a map of India on Saturday that depicts the entire Jammu and Kashmir and Aksai Chin within Indian borders. 

The United States Trade Representative's office released the graphic alongside details of a new interim trade agreement. 

"From tree nuts and dried distillers' grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the U.S.-India Agreement will provide new market access for American products," the United States Trade Representative's X post said displaying the India map. 

This move signals a major departure from previous American policy. 

Previous US maps were seen with dotted lines or labels to mark Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as disputed territory. 

The latest map ignores Pakistani and Chinese claims entirely showing these regions inside India. 

The map appeared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump announced a framework to cut trade tariffs. 

New Delhi and Washington reduced duties on several goods to 18 percent. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US map shows PoK, Aksai Chin as part of India
LIVE! US map shows PoK, Aksai Chin as part of India

Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact

The agreement addresses non-tariff barriers and promotes increased trade in technology products and cooperation between the two countries.

Great news for...: Modi on India-US interim trade pact
Great news for...: Modi on India-US interim trade pact

Modi highlights the potential for large-scale employment generation for women and youngsters.

How U-19 World Cup glory sealed India's global dominance
How U-19 World Cup glory sealed India's global dominance

India's U-19 World Cup triumph completes historic ICC sweep

Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on strike today. Here's why
Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on strike today. Here's why

The union alleges financial hardship due to the state government's authorization of panic button device providers.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO