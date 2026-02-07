US map shows PoK, Aksai Chin as part of India

11:44

The India map shared by the United States Trade Representative./Courtesy X





The United States Trade Representative's office released the graphic alongside details of a new interim trade agreement.





"From tree nuts and dried distillers' grains to red sorghum and fresh and processed fruit, the U.S.-India Agreement will provide new market access for American products," the United States Trade Representative's X post said displaying the India map.





This move signals a major departure from previous American policy.





Previous US maps were seen with dotted lines or labels to mark Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as disputed territory.





The latest map ignores Pakistani and Chinese claims entirely showing these regions inside India.





The map appeared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump announced a framework to cut trade tariffs.





New Delhi and Washington reduced duties on several goods to 18 percent.

