UP: Man dies after 'sutli bomb' explodes in hand while fishing

11:05

Representative image

A 45-year-old man was killed in Banda district after a firecracker exploded in his hand while fishing, police said on Saturday.





The SHO of Badausa police station, Ajeet Pratap Singh, said that Rajjan Kewat (45) from Bhadawal village had gone for fishing in the Bagai river on Friday when a firecracker -- 'sutli bomb' -- exploded in his hand. He died on the spot.





The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.





According to sources, fishermen sometimes throw sutli bombs into the water to stun or kill fish, making the catch easier. -- PTI