Union of app-based taxi, auto drivers calls strike today

Sat, 07 February 2026
A union of app-based taxi and auto rickshaw drivers has called a day-long strike on Saturday to press various demands including redressal of grievances about the installation of panic buttons. 

In a statement, Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha said the drivers of app-based taxis and auto rickshaws across the country will observe a nationwide one-day strike on February 7 to protest against 'illegal' bike taxi services and 'arbitrary' fare policies of ride aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. 

The mandatory panic button installation has led to a financial burden for drivers, it claimed. 

"While there are 140 panic button device providers approved by the Central Government, the State Government has declared nearly 70 percent of these companies unauthorised. As a result, cab drivers are being forced to remove previously installed devices and spend approximately Rs 12,000 unnecessarily to install new devices, causing severe financial hardship," the statement said. 

The drivers' body also flagged concerns over loss of income due to an increase in the number of auto-rickshaws under the open permit policy, and alleged that victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied insurance benefits. -- PTI

