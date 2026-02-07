Unclaimed Deposit Payouts Jump To Rs 1,000 Cr A Month

12:12





The total amount of unclaimed deposits, including interest, stood at 85,000 crore.





"Month-wise, the amount of money returned to customers has gone up," Deputy Governor Shrish Chandra Murmu said.





"In December, the figure stood at 1,043 crore. In November, it was 802 crore and in October, it was 759 crore. Before this campaign, it was averaging around 100 to 200 crore. So this has actually picked up, and January figures are yet to come and we believe it will be much better."





In December, the government launched a nationwide campaign, Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets. -- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

