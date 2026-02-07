HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unclaimed Deposit Payouts Jump To Rs 1,000 Cr A Month

Sat, 07 February 2026
The RBI on Friday said its campaigns and incentives to encourage customers to claim unclaimed deposits have resulted in monthly payouts rising to 1,043 crore in December, compared with an average monthly payout of 100 crore to 200 crore earlier. 

The total amount of unclaimed deposits, including interest, stood at 85,000 crore.

"Month-wise, the amount of money returned to customers has gone up," Deputy Governor Shrish Chandra Murmu said. 

"In December, the figure stood at 1,043 crore. In November, it was 802 crore and in October, it was 759 crore. Before this campaign, it was averaging around 100 to 200 crore. So this has actually picked up, and January figures are yet to come and we believe it will be much better."  

In December, the government launched a nationwide campaign, Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets. -- Aathira VarierBusiness Standard

TOP STORIES

Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normal after protests
Manipur: Churachandpur limps back to normal after protests

Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact

The agreement addresses non-tariff barriers and promotes increased trade in technology products and cooperation between the two countries.

BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy
BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

Will India Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Will India Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's stunning performance in the Under-19 World Cup final has led to calls for the young cricketer to be fast-tracked into the senior Indian team, with former cricketers drawing comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar and...

Biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road
Biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road

A 25-year-old man died after falling into an unprotected pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri, Delhi. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

