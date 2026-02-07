HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two children injured in fire at residential building in Mumbai

Sat, 07 February 2026
19:31
Two children were injured after a fire broke out in a seven-storey residential building in the western suburbs here on Saturday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 7.45 am in a flat on the second floor of Narmada CHS Ltd in Sangharsh Nagar in the Chandivali area of Andheri East, they said.

Jui Dhumal (10) and Vivan Chaudhary (7) suffered suffocation due to the smoke and were administered first aid and shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment, officials said.

The fire, which was doused in half an hour, was confined to electric wiring, installations, an electric cycle, household articles and appliances in the flat, they said.

