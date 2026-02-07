Surge In Gold Loans Not A Cause For Concern: RBI

13:48





The central bank said that the sharp rise was a result of banks shifting away from unsecured loans to gold-backed collateralised lending.





"We have been reviewing all the portfolios, whether it is gold loans, whether it is MSMEs, whether it is personal loans, all categories they show good asset quality, low slippages and no cause for any concern. The Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios for the gold loans are quite low, although we have a higher limit going up to even 85 per cent depending on the amount of loan. But the LTV ratios being maintained by the banks as well as the NBFCs are on the lower side," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.





According to RBI data, credit extended against loans on gold jewellery increased nearly 127.6 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in December 2025 to Rs 3.82 trillion, compared with 84.6 percent Y-o-Y growth in December 2024 to Rs 1.68 trillion, due to surge in gold prices.





Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said the surge in gold loans need to be seen as a proportion of the total lending book.





He said the increase in gold loan growth was not unexpected, as unsecured personal loans had played a major role in driving overall credit growth in past years.





"... When there are higher slippages seen in certain segments like MFI or personal loans which are unsecured, banks move more towards safety and collateralised loans will see a pickup. There has been a shift but that has also been aided by the spurt in the gold prices," he said.





Gold prices have risen nearly 80 per cent year-on-year as of February 3, 2026.





In the previous financial year, lenders faced pressure due to higher exposure to unsecured loans, including personal loans and the microfinance sector, which saw asset quality stress and higher slippages.





This led banks to focus more on secured lending and pare their exposure to unsecured portfolios.However, the surge in gold prices supported growth in lending against gold loans during the financial year.





Swaminathan said there was no cause for concern regarding gold loan growth, either in terms of its share of overall bank credit or the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, which remains below 70 per cent at the system level.





"While slightly higher LTV have been permitted, at the system level, it is still below 70 per cent," Swaminathan J added.





There is absolutely no concern about gold loans as a percentage of the overall pie that it has in the bank credit and secondly, LTV levels are even comfortable at this point in time. So there is no worry." -- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the sharp rise in gold loans amid higher gold prices was not a major cause for concern for the banking system at present.