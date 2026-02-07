Sikkim jolted by 4.7-magnitude earthquake

22:39





The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:35 pm, was 11 km from Maneybung in West Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department said.





A Sikkim Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) official said there were no reports of any injury or destruction of property due to the earthquake.





The tremors were felt in Gangtok and a few other places in Sikkim, as well as in parts of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and China, the IMD said. -- PTI

Parts of Sikkim were jolted on Saturday evening by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7, officials said.