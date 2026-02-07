HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sikkim jolted by 4.7-magnitude earthquake

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
22:39
image
Parts of Sikkim were jolted on Saturday evening by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7, officials said. 

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 6:35 pm, was 11 km from Maneybung in West Sikkim, the India Meteorological Department said. 

A Sikkim Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) official said there were no reports of any injury or destruction of property due to the earthquake. 

The tremors were felt in Gangtok and a few other places in Sikkim, as well as in parts of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and China, the IMD said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA
T20 World Cup Updates: India spinners stifle USA

LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia
LIVE! Indian among 8 hurt in knife attack in Russia

India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB
India match boycott: ICC seeks explanation from PCB

PCB writes to ICC to invoke 'force majeure', global body asks for justification

India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia
India now trusted partner for growth, says Modi in Malaysia

Modi, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday on a two-day visit, referred to the trade deals India agreed with various countries and said India is seen as a "trusted partner for growth".

BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy
BJP fields Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, Sena names deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO