Search underway for missing people at Meghalaya coal mine blast site

The explosion occurred on Thursday at the mine in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, prompting authorities to begin large-scale search and rescue operations involving multiple agencies, they said.





Several people are still missing, and the rescue teams are looking for them, they added.





Meanwhile, a suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the police said.





So far, two accused, Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pordung village and Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village, have been arrested in connection with the incident.





Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the government has zero tolerance for illegal coal mining and strict action will be taken against all those involved.





He said the administration has been directed to intensify enforcement and ensure accountability.





Justice (retd) BP Katakey, who is overseeing compliance related to mining issues, visited Thangsku and confirmed that illegal mining was being carried out on a large scale in the locality, according to officials. -- PTI

