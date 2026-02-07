HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oil theft detected from IOC pipeline in Rajasthan's Beawar

Sat, 07 February 2026
20:44
A case of oil theft has come to light in Rajasthan's Beawar district, where miscreants allegedly punctured an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline and siphoned off fuel by laying an illegal parallel line, officials said on Saturday. 

The incident was detected near Lalpura Ghata in the Sendra area after IOC's technical monitoring system flagged irregularities, Beawar SP Ratan Singh said. 

The police registered a case, and a search for the accused is underway, he said. 

Subsequently, the inspection found an unauthorised valve fitted on the pipeline along with a parallel line of about 120 metres laid to steal oil over a prolonged period, he said. 

According to officials, the method used for the theft appeared to be well planned, raising suspicion about the involvement of an organised gang. 

After the detection, the IOC's technical team reached the site and began repair work by securing the punctured section of the pipeline with clamps, they said. 

Senior IOC officials, including the chief operations manager and other technical staff, were present during the inspection and repair work, officials said. -- PTI

