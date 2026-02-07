Modi's Tamil Nadu visit rescheduled to March 1

11:29





Stating that the BJP has planned a massive meeting in Madurai in which all the NDA leaders will share the dais with the Prime Minister, Nagenthran said Modi was likely to visit the Tirupparankundram Murugan temple.





The Prime Minister will address the rally at Mandela Nagar near the Madurai airport.





The people in the area are in anguish that they could not light the Karthigai Deepam atop the Deepathoon (stone pillar) despite a court ruling in their favour, Nagenthran said.





The Prime Minister had launched the maiden rally of the NDA at Maduranthakam near Chennai on January 23.





Speaking to reporters here on February 6, Nagenthran took a dig at actor-politician Vijay over the Madras High Court confirming Rs 1.5 crore fine levied by the Income Tax department on the actor and said, "They started blowing the whistle (against him). We will play the drums now."





Whistle is the election symbol of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founded by Vijay. The actor has been highly critical of the BJP and its ally the AIADMK and had said that the battle in the upcoming Assembly election was only between the TVK and the DMK. -- PTI

