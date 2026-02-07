HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meghalaya: Two more bodies found, toll in coal mine blast reaches 27

Sat, 07 February 2026
Share:
16:35
image
Two more bodies were found at the illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Saturday, taking the toll in the blast to 27, the police said. 

The bodies were found as a multiple-agency search was continuing in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, where the blast happened on Thursday, they said. 

Several people are still missing, and the search operation will continue, they added. 

Work is also underway to verify the identities of the deceased, superintendent of police Vikash Kumar said. 

A suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, police said. 

So far, two accused, Forme Chyrmang (36) of Jalaphet Pordung village and Shamehi War (42) of Sutnga Pohwailong village, have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MEA will give Russian oil purchase data: Piyush Goyal
LIVE! MEA will give Russian oil purchase data: Piyush Goyal

Delhi pit death: Sub-contractor saw victim, walked away
Delhi pit death: Sub-contractor saw victim, walked away

Delhi government suspends officials suspected of negligence after a motorcyclist died falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri. An investigation is underway, and FIRs have been filed against the DJB and the contractor.

Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on strike today. Here's why
Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers on strike today. Here's why

The union alleges financial hardship due to the state government's authorization of panic button device providers.

Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact
Tariffs cut, $30tn market: India, US unveil interim trade pact

The agreement addresses non-tariff barriers and promotes increased trade in technology products and cooperation between the two countries.

Russian intel deputy chief hurt in assassination attempt
Russian intel deputy chief hurt in assassination attempt

Alekseyev, deputy chief of Russian military intelligence (GRU), has been involved in Russia's military campaigns in Ukraine and Syria. He's also been sanctioned by the US and EU for his role in malicious cyber activities and the nerve...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO